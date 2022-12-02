Megyn Kelly Faces Off Casey Anthony's Lawyer In Heated Debate, Calls BS On Innocent Claim
Conservative news host Megyn Kelly got into a heated debate with the lawyer for acquitted murderer Casey Anthony, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The tense moment came on an episode of Kelly's SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show. Anthony recently released a highly controversial documentary, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, that covered her side of her murder trial for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, which she was acquitted of.
Anthony's lawyer, Jose Baez, sat down with Kelly, 52, to discuss his client's case.
She asked Baez if he "believed her claim," which referred to his client's plea of innocence and recent claim that her father, George Anthony, sexually abused his granddaughter — and that the toddler's death was an attempt to frame Casey as a cover-up for the alleged abuse.
Baez told Megyn that he thought it was an "improper question to ask," adding it was not "his job to judge clients."
Megyn then went off on the lawyer and insinuated that Anthony's acquittal was due to his expertise in law, rather than her innocence.
"I don't disagree with that, when it comes to a moral failing, a genuine mistake, but when it comes to murdering your 3-year-old [sic] I feel differently," Kelly replied to her guest. "I'm going to judge. I think we're all going to judge, appropriately."
"Again you're assuming that she murdered someone," Baez quipped back.
"It's not an assumption," Kelly responded while she recalled watching the highly publicized trial. Baez then told Kelly that she wasn't in the courtroom and that there was "a lot" going on that people didn't see.
"That's true but I also practiced law for 10 years and I understand how lawyers manipulate juries," Kelly told Baez.
He shot back at Kelly, accusing her of manipulating juries.
"Are you saying you manipulated juries when you were a lawyer?" Baez asked Kelly.
"I'm saying I know it when I see it," Kelly replied while saying she was a "very talented" lawyer who "won most of my cases."
Kelly then interrupted the lawyer, telling him to "hold on" several times before she said wasn't accusing him of being "untoward" in Anthony's case.
"I'm saying I didn't believe you for one second and I don't believe your client," Kelly stated.
"She got off because of your skill, not because she's innocent, which is the word she uses to describe herself now," Kelly continued. "That 'I was proven innocent,' which is bulls---, that's not what happened at all."
Baez told her that he "disagreed" and that the conservative host was a "very judgmental person."
"Yes, when it comes to murdering three-year-olds, I am," Kelly replied.