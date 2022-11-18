'Don't Need Her Drama': Casey Anthony’s Mom Severed Ties With Her Years Before She Blamed Dad George For Daughter Caylee’s Death
Casey Anthony was cut off by her mom Cindy years before she came forward to accuse her dad George of being responsible for her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, Cindy insisted, “I don’t need her drama” years after Casey beat the rap for murdering her daughter.
Since Casey’s ex-cop dad, George, suffered spine and brain damage when his Toyota 4Runner rolled three times in a Daytona Beach, Fla., crash in 2018, Cindy said she stopped all contact with her wild child.
“She and I agreed it’s just better we don’t talk,” revealed Cindy. “As much as I miss her and I love her, I am dealing enough with my husband that I don’t need her drama.”
“She didn’t reach out on Mother’s Day — and I’m perfectly fine with that,” a source dished at the time. The family had fractured during Casey’s 2008 trial where she accused George of sexually abusing her as a child.
Despite her accusations, George was never charged with a crime. Cindy said George had suffered permanent brain damage and is “like a stroke victim” unable to use three fingers on his left hand.”
“He will have permanent problems with his left arm, his perception and his memory,” she said.
“I think about her all the time, but my life is with George. He’s my priority right now,” Cindy said about Casey in 2019.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a new docuseries featuring Casey’s first sit-down interview premieres on Peacock later this month.
People obtained a clip from the series which showed Casey blaming her father for Caylee’s death. She believes George smothered Caylee with a pillow and then staged her drowning.
Casey said she went to sleep on June 16, 2008, with Caylee on top of her. She claimed to have been woken up by George asking where Caylee was.
She said this didn’t make sense since Caylee never left a room without her. Moments later, she said George brought Caylee’s wet and cold body in and blamed her for her death.
Casey said George left the home and then returned without the body. She said she believed he had been sexually abusing Caylee and was attempting to cover up the abuse.
Casey said she was following her father’s instructions when pressed about why she waited a month to call the police.
George has yet to respond to the accusations.