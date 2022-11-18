'Don't Need Her Drama': Casey Anthony’s Mom Severed Ties With Her Years Before She Blamed Dad George For Daughter Caylee’s Death

Since Casey’s ex-cop dad, George, suffered spine and brain damage when his Toyota 4Runner rolled three times in a Daytona Beach, Fla., crash in 2018, Cindy said she stopped all contact with her wild child.

“She and I agreed it’s just better we don’t talk,” revealed Cindy. “As much as I miss her and I love her, I am dealing enough with my husband that I don’t need her drama.”

“She didn’t reach out on Mother’s Day — and I’m perfectly fine with that,” a source dished at the time. The family had fractured during Casey’s 2008 trial where she accused George of sexually abusing her as a child.