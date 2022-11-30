Carefree Casey Anthony Dances On Stage With Rock Band Before Release Of Her Controversial Documentary

Old habits die hard and Casey Anthony was seen out in the club again, dancing on the side stage of a Steel Panther concert in Fort Lauderdale — before the release of her controversial documentary that covered the trial and her acquittal of her daughter's murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Anthony, 36, was accused of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008.

In 2011, a jury acquitted Anthony of the murder charge, which caused controversy nationwide over what many felt was an open-and-shut case.

During the search for her missing daughter and pretrial, Anthony had a history of partying into the wee morning hours as volunteers and investigators worked tirelessly to solve her daughter's case.