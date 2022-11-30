Carefree Casey Anthony Dances On Stage With Rock Band Before Release Of Her Controversial Documentary
Old habits die hard and Casey Anthony was seen out in the club again, dancing on the side stage of a Steel Panther concert in Fort Lauderdale — before the release of her controversial documentary that covered the trial and her acquittal of her daughter's murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Anthony, 36, was accused of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008.
In 2011, a jury acquitted Anthony of the murder charge, which caused controversy nationwide over what many felt was an open-and-shut case.
During the search for her missing daughter and pretrial, Anthony had a history of partying into the wee morning hours as volunteers and investigators worked tirelessly to solve her daughter's case.
The latest video, which was taken back in March 2022, recently came to light on TikTok.
The clip showed Anthony letting her hair down and having a carefree time — something many of her critics felt she should never have the opportunity to do.
"When you see Casey Anthony at a concert in Fort Lauderdale in March, then her documentary comes out in November," read the TikTok clip's caption.
Anthony's name has been a point of conversation as of late due to the release of her controversial new Peacock documentary, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, which covered her side of the murder trial.
The jury in Anthony's trial acquitted the mother of murder, manslaughter, and child abuse.
Anger ensued over the verdict as many anti-Anthony critics felt she showed little to no remorse for her daughter's death.
Casey attempted to point blame at her father, George Anthony, for Caylee's murder, claiming it was a coverup for an accidental drowning.
In the new documentary, Anthony alleged a bombshell new claim against her father.
With a somber look on her face, Anthony accused her father of staging her toddler's death to frame her.
Anthony claimed that George was sexually abusing Caylee. She alleged her daughter's death happened to prevent her from coming forward with the allegations and put her in jail for a crime she claimed she did not commit.