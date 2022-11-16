Casey Anthony Planned Reality TV About Life After Acquittal Years Before Peacock Interview
From accused killer to a reality star. Long before the Peacock TV docuseries, Casey Anthony had planned a reality show about her life after she was acquitted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She already had a name for her hopeful series. Sources revealed Casey planned to call the show, Casey Moving Forward and had boasted about the idea on a private Twitter account.
"My reality show will be a huge success - I am more than positive it would be a hit," an insider claimed Casey had posted in 2018. She also allegedly compared herself to the Kardashian family, saying if Kim's clan "made it big with so much hate," she could too.
In December of that year, Casey flew to New York for an alleged meeting about the reality show pitch, teasing that her trip to the Big Apple was "definitely not a vacation."
The synopsis for the alleged show was centered around Casey's life after being accused of killing her toddler, which included jumping back into the dating scene and her strained relationship with her parents — who called 911 when they discovered Caylee was missing.
The news of Casey's determination to get airtime came well before her Peacock TV interview, in which she turned the tables and blamed her father for her daughter's death.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Casey made the startling claim against George Anthony in the upcoming limited series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.
She alleged he and her brother, Lee, were sexually abusing Caylee, claiming George "stagged" the toddler's drowning as a coverup.
"He was standing there with her," Casey claimed in the interview regarding June 16, 2008, which was the last day Caylee was seen alive. "She was soaking wet.”
“He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it,” Casey continued. “But he didn't rush to call 911 and he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold."
She also claimed that she "genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive" for more than 30 days. "My father kept telling me she was ok. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could," Casey alleged.
Her allegations against her father, as well as several other shocking moments, will air when the limited series hits Peacock TV on November 29. Despite collecting major backlash, the network has not backed down from releasing the three-part show.