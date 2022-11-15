'He Took Her From Me': Casey Anthony Blames Her Father For The 2008 Death Of Daughter Caylee, Claims It Was A Cover-Up

Casey Anthony recently sat down for her first on-camera interview since the mysterious death of her daughter to claim her father, George Anthony, was responsible for the death and subsequent six-month disappearance of two-year-old Caylee, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come more than ten years after Casey was released from prison after being found guilty of lying to police, the now 36-year-old is speaking out to claim her father killed Caylee to cover-up the fact he was sexually abusing the toddler.