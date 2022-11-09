'Cancel Your Subscriptions': Peacock Faces Boycott After Announcing Casey Anthony Docuseries

More than 5,600 Facebook users belong to a page called "Casey Anthony Boycott Information," and their aim is on the new docuseries that promises to give an unbiased look into both sides of the 2011 murder trial.

Casey was famously acquitted after pleading not guilty to murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony. The docuseries will also give Casey a voice, in which she'll tell her side of what happened to Caylee.