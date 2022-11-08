Casey Anthony Breaks Silence On What She Says Happened To Daughter Caylee In Brand New Docuseries
One of America's most infamous mothers, Casey Anthony, will break her silence on what she claims happened to her daughter, as well as her controversial 2011 murder trial and acquittal, in a brand new documentary series on PeacockTV, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The three-part series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, will feature never-before-seen evidence from the defense team, as well as personal archives, footage, and on-camera interviews with Anthony.
She was famously acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011.
"Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt," said Alexandra Dean, the docuseries' director, in a statement on the project.
"Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now," Dean continued. "And as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself."
Few cases since the acquittal of O.J Simpson have captured the nation and media coverage like Anthony's, however, it's unclear if her story is one worth telling following the mass outrage of her 2011 acquittal and the displeasing nature of the years-long ordeal that was played nonstop throughout the media.
Nonetheless — and for the very reason of the sensationalism surrounding the case — the docuseries' director promised to give viewers an unbiased understanding of the case and trial.
"While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did," Dean explained on the docuseries. "Casey did not see or give notes on the film."
"What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence," the director said.
"I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light."
While the mother was acquitted in 2011, the case began several years prior.
Anthony was arrested in October 2008 in connection with the disappearance of her daughter. Caylee was reported missing by Anthony's mother, Cindy Anthony, on July 15 of the same year.
Anthony was then indicted on one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child, and four counts of providing false information to police.
A six-week-long trial began and resulted in the acquittal of murder and manslaughter charges in July 2011. Anthony was found guilty of all four counts of false information provided to the police.