Casey Anthony Breaks Silence On What She Says Happened To Daughter Caylee In Brand New Docuseries

"Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt," said Alexandra Dean, the docuseries' director, in a statement on the project.

"Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now," Dean continued. "And as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself."

Few cases since the acquittal of O.J Simpson have captured the nation and media coverage like Anthony's, however, it's unclear if her story is one worth telling following the mass outrage of her 2011 acquittal and the displeasing nature of the years-long ordeal that was played nonstop throughout the media.

Nonetheless — and for the very reason of the sensationalism surrounding the case — the docuseries' director promised to give viewers an unbiased understanding of the case and trial.