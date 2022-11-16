Casey Anthony's Father Seen For First Time Looking Somber Since Disgraced Daughter Blamed Him For Caylee's Death

“It's still something I can't piece together but I wasn't the only one home,” Casey said in a preview of the upcoming three-part docuseries. “I'm not outright accusing him of murder but it wasn't an accident in the pool.”

"He was standing there with her," Casey further claimed regarding the last day she saw Caylee alive on June 16, 2008. "She was soaking wet.”

“He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it,” Casey continued. “But he didn't rush to call 911 and he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold."