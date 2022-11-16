Casey Anthony's Father Seen For First Time Looking Somber Since Disgraced Daughter Blamed Him For Caylee's Death
Casey Anthony’s father was spotted looking somber this week just hours after his disgraced daughter accused him of killing 2-year-old Caylee in an alleged cover-up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
71-year-old George Anthony was seen doing yardwork outside his Orlando, Florida home on Tuesday.
The sighting came the same day Casey, now 36, claimed her father played a role in her daughter Caylee's 2008 death. She said George did it in an attempt to cover up the alleged sexual abuse he had committed against the 2-year-old toddler.
According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, George was seen handling power tools in his garage on Tuesday before inspecting light fixtures and holiday décor he and his wife, Cindy Anthony, had put up around their house for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Casey’s allegations against her father came to light on Tuesday after it was revealed the 36-year-old it set to speak for the first time in an on-camera interview since she was acquitted of murdering her daughter in 2011.
During the interview, titled Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies and set to air on Peacock in three parts starting November 29, Casey suggested her father drowned Caylee in the family’s above-ground pool.
“It's still something I can't piece together but I wasn't the only one home,” Casey said in a preview of the upcoming three-part docuseries. “I'm not outright accusing him of murder but it wasn't an accident in the pool.”
"He was standing there with her," Casey further claimed regarding the last day she saw Caylee alive on June 16, 2008. "She was soaking wet.”
“He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it,” Casey continued. “But he didn't rush to call 911 and he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold."
"He takes her from me and he immediately softens his tone and says 'It's going to be ok.' I wanted to believe him. He took her from me and he went away."
Even more surprising were Casey’s allegations that her father sexually assaulted her when she was younger before moving on to Caylee. Casey also suggested her father killed Caylee in an attempt to cover-up the sexual abuse he inflicted on the 2-year-old alongside Casey’s brother, Lee.
"He'd put a pillow over my face and smother me to knock me out," she claimed. "That happened several times. I'm sure there were times where I was incapacitated as a child where my body was limp and lifeless."
"That's what I think about," Casey continued. "I wish every day I had said something to someone about something. Maybe then things would be different."
Casey was accused of killing her daughter in 2008 after the 2-year-old was missing for a total of 60 days. Caylee’s remains were discovered in the woods near the Anthony family home on December 11, 2008 after she was first reported missing on July 16.
Although Casey was ultimately acquitted of murder, manslaughter and child abuse, she was found guilty of lying to authorities in connection to their investigation into Caylee’s death and disappearance.
George has denied ever abusing his daughter or his granddaughter, and was never implicated in Caylee’s death and subsequent disappearance.