Megyn Kelly Blasts Disney For Letting 'Wokesters' Influence Decision To Close Splash Mountain Due To Ride's Racial Undertones

"I went on the ride, so did millions of others, they didn't say 'Oh, this is Racsim.' Well, you've got to dig deep to find it," Kelly stated before she introduced the ride's history.

"Apparently the source material for the ride is the 1946 film Song of the South, which supposedly portrays plantation life in a way that is insensitive," Kelly stated before she read a previous statement from the media company. "They said at the time that it's absurd to pander to a small group of Disney haters that do not understand the story."

Kelly recalled how Disney reversed its previous course on the ride's history and moved on to the future plans for Splash Mountain — as she stressed the pronunciation of its new name.

"This is the great capper — only the new theme, i don't know if it will be a log flume but it's a new ride entitled Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which will carry on the legacy of the Princess and the Frog, which features a Black heroine, Tiana," Kelly said.

"So they've completely wokeified Splash Mountain. And how does this change our world for the better?" the conservative host asked her guest.