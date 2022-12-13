Megyn Kelly Blasts Disney For Letting 'Wokesters' Influence Decision To Close Splash Mountain Due To Ride's Racial Undertones
Conservative pundit Megyn Kelly was outraged by the news from Disney that the beloved Splash Mountain ride at DisneyWorld in Orlando, Florida, would be closed and renovated in January 2023 due to the ride's racial undertones — which she blamed the "wokesters" for, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly, 52, invited author Adam Carolla as her guest on her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show, to discuss the rides closure and what she felt was the "real problem" threatening the racial divide in America.
On December 8, the conservative host discussed the announcement from Disney with her guest.
Kelly recalled a family trip to Disneyland and heralded Splash Mountain as "one of the best rides" before diving into its historical past.
"It's next level and it's beautiful and it's super fun — but it's racist, so it's gotta go," Kelly said as she opened the segment. "They are closing Splash Mountain, officially in January, because the wokesters got Disney to cave."
Kelly continued her attack on the "wokesters" and their "push" for the ride's closure over the last few years.
"I went on the ride, so did millions of others, they didn't say 'Oh, this is Racsim.' Well, you've got to dig deep to find it," Kelly stated before she introduced the ride's history.
"Apparently the source material for the ride is the 1946 film Song of the South, which supposedly portrays plantation life in a way that is insensitive," Kelly stated before she read a previous statement from the media company. "They said at the time that it's absurd to pander to a small group of Disney haters that do not understand the story."
Kelly recalled how Disney reversed its previous course on the ride's history and moved on to the future plans for Splash Mountain — as she stressed the pronunciation of its new name.
"This is the great capper — only the new theme, i don't know if it will be a log flume but it's a new ride entitled Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which will carry on the legacy of the Princess and the Frog, which features a Black heroine, Tiana," Kelly said.
"So they've completely wokeified Splash Mountain. And how does this change our world for the better?" the conservative host asked her guest.
Kelly and Carolla debated how the ride's future changes do not "move the needle" on the nation's efforts to eliminate racism and suggested it "hurts the cause" because it "puts the message out there that we are a racist nation."
Kelly's guest likened the Splash Mountain changes to "stenciling End Racism into NFL end zones," and suggested that the "real problem" of racism is "fatherless homes."
Kelly's guest referred to Meghan Markle and divorce rates as "race base situations" that are "distractions" that "don't pertain to racism" instead of focusing on "fatherless homes" and "school vouchers" which they believed would be more beneficial.
Splash Mountain was first introduced as Zip-a-Dee River Run and incorporated scenes from Song of the South. The ride's name was changed to Splash Mountain by former Disney CEO Michael Eisner in 1984 to promote the upcoming film, Splash.
Song of the South is set in Georgia during the Reconstruction Era and depicts a child going to visit his grandmother's plantation for an extended vacation.