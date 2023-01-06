Your tip
'What A Mess': Megyn Kelly Mocks Kevin McCarthy's Failures, Bashes House Speaker Hopeful On His Inability To Secure Votes

Source: mega
By:

Jan. 5 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Political pundit Megyn Kelly laughed at U.S. House Speaker hopeful Kevin McCarthy, after an unprecedented multi-day failure to secure enough votes for his confirmation as the next Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The multi-day voting process brought shame and embarrassment to McCarthy, as well as those who have stood firm in their opposition to his leadership, as the House majority appeared in disarray over the vote.

Kelly was joined by Newsmax host Eric Bolling to discuss the chaotic scene.

untitled design
Source: mega

The two political commentators went back and forth over "what happens" next if Donald Trump-backed McCarthy were able to secure the votes and questioned the representative's motives, as Kelly referred to McCarthy's "flip flops" as a form of "self-preservation."

"Time to move on, Kevin," Bolling said.

"I feel like they're all like that," Kelly said. "Politicians always do what's ultimately in their best interest. That's why he flip flops and goes where the wind blows, it's self-preservation in the role that he's chosen."

Bolling then referred to McCarthy desperately wanting the position as "creepy."

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

"It's just another version of a presidential candidate. I mean they're like that too. They're all narcissistic, self-aggrandizing, they say what they need to say to get elected, they all lie," Kelly stated. "I'm sorry that's the truth. It's a sad truth of American society."

"I just would like the best person, as a conservative, I'd like the best person and I don't think Kevin McCarthy it," Bolling told The Megyn Kelly Show host.

Kelly added that it would be "cool" to see a young, female Republican become the Speaker of the House.

untitled design
Source: mega
"It's kinda getting crazy here but I will say this, there's a reason that there's a vote," Kelly said on McCarthy's multiple public losses to secure the position. "You have to see if the votes are there and the votes are not there for this guy, so I don't really understand that this is embarrassing."

