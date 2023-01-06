'What A Mess': Megyn Kelly Mocks Kevin McCarthy's Failures, Bashes House Speaker Hopeful On His Inability To Secure Votes

Political pundit Megyn Kelly laughed at U.S. House Speaker hopeful Kevin McCarthy, after an unprecedented multi-day failure to secure enough votes for his confirmation as the next Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The multi-day voting process brought shame and embarrassment to McCarthy, as well as those who have stood firm in their opposition to his leadership, as the House majority appeared in disarray over the vote.

Kelly was joined by Newsmax host Eric Bolling to discuss the chaotic scene.