Jill Biden Acts As Human Shield To Block Reporters' Questions About President Joe's Classified Documents Scandal
The First Lady has taken on a new job: shielding her husband, President Joe Biden, from media questions.
Jill Biden coaxed her aging husband onto the stage Thursday evening during a Lunar New Year celebration dance performance at the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dr. Biden teased the president — at the center of a classified documents scandal — that he would “ruin the evening” as he threatened to dance.
But it was her moves off the dance floor that left onlookers stunned.
Dr. Biden was seen expertly walking between her husband and a group of reporters who were shouting questions about the ongoing classified documents debacle.
The festivities came after two mass shootings in both Monterey Park, California, and the nearby community of Lai Lai – both of which occurred during the Lunar New Year.
The Monterey Park shooting occurred on Saturday after the Star Ballroom Dance Studio had hosted an all-day Lunar New Year festival in an adjacent street. The gunman, identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The president noted that even though the incident wasn't racially motivated, security had been increased around Lunar New Year celebrations across the country due to an increase in anti-Asian sentiment since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, another gunman, identified as 66-year-old Chunli Zhao, opened fire at two farms in the area.
The victims of the shootings were honored with a moment of silence.
Vice President Kamala Harris also made a visit to Monterey Park, paying her respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. Harris paid tribute to 26-year-old Brandon Tsay, the hero who put an end to the Monterey Park rampage.
The reception ended shortly after reporters began to shout questions about whether the Bidens would allow the FBI to search their Rehoboth Beach home.
The president only offered a smile and wave as he departed the event.
As RadarOnline.com reported, President Biden has been at the center of a massive classified documents scandal ever since his personal lawyers discovered ten classified files inside his office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. on November 2.
Since then, numerous additional classified documents have been discovered in the president’s possession at his Wilmington, Delaware home.
Although Biden has insisted “there’s no there there” and investigators were “going to find there’s nothing there,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has since appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into the matter.