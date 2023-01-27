'GMA' Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes OUT After ABC's Internal Investigation Into Secret Romance

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are allegedly out at ABC following the network's internal investigation into their six-month affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

The Good Morning America co-hosts-turned-lovers have reportedly severed ties with ABC and will receive payouts per their contracts. After their secret romance was exposed, Robach and Holmes were suspended from the air as HR decided whether or not they violated any company policies with their relationship.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

However, sources called the investigation "a witch hunt," telling TMZ the mediation was "extremely contentious" and riddled with "ridiculous" allegations. One of those accusations was that Robach kept booze in her dressing room — which is against ABC's policy.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

An insider scoffed at the alcohol allegation, claiming most of those bottles were gifted to Robach from top ABC News executives. They also allegedly accused Robach of coming into work drunk after going to the College Football National Championship game last year. The source called the allegation "insane" and insisted the host was just tired.

During the mediation, ABC claimed Robach and Holmes waited too long to inform executives about their relationship, adding that their "behavior on set" was "uncomfortable" for some staffers. The duo was last on the air together on December 2, right after photos circulated showing them packing on the PDA despite being married to other people.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Sources tell RadarOnline.com, the mediation was kept hush-hush from employees, with many unaware of the decision to cut them loose. We have reached out to the network for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, Holmes wasn't just accused of having a secret romance with Robach. The network was also looking into claims he had extramarital affairs with staffers, including a much-younger employee. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the second junior staffer Holmes allegedly slept with in 2015 was in her mid-20s at the time and was working for ABC as an overnight associate producer at the time of the tryst. Insiders claimed the two had sex in his office before he went on air.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

But Robach is sticking by her man. The pair's romance is still going strong despite the backlash, with insiders claiming she's even talking marriage to prove to everyone their relationship is the real deal. They just have to finalize their divorces first.

Powered by RedCircle