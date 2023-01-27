'GMA' Co-Stars Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Going To 'War' With ABC, Mediation Expected To Continue Into Next Week
Good Morning America co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are ready to go to “war” with ABC as mediation between the parties is expected to continue into next week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, entered into mediation with ABC executives on Thursday to discuss their futures with GMA and the network.
The initial mediation meeting took place nearly two months after the couple’s six-month-long affair was first exposed on November 30 and weeks after the pair were temporarily removed from their roles on Good Morning America on December 5.
According to network insiders who spoke to Page Six on Thursday, mediation between Robach, Holmes and ABC is now expected to continue into the weekend and even possibly into next week.
“There could be a couple of days of back and forth,” one ABC source told the outlet.
The source also revealed ABC is “concerned” about potential leaks from the ongoing mediation sessions, and the network has even launched an internal investigation to discover who from the network is spilling information about Robach, Holmes and the network’s ongoing probe into the couple's affair.
“No one is sharing any information because they’re afraid of people leaking,” another ABC insider said about the network’s ongoing internal investigation.
ABC is also reportedly concerned about the recent leaks that correctly revealed mediation between the parties was set to begin on Thursday and the session was set to take place via Zoom.
“Only [direct people involved] would know those kinds of details,” one ABC insider said.
Additional ABC sources reportedly told Page Six that the network is attempting to target Holmes and “weaponize” the series of alleged affairs he had with other network staffers besides Robach against him.
A third network insider reportedly described the recent negative press against Holmes regarding his numerous alleged affairs as “a shot across the bow, a warning sign” directly from ABC itself.
Even more surprising are reports that Robach and Holmes’ colleagues have turned their backs on the embattled couple and would “love” to see the pair depart from their roles with GMA and ABC.
“Half would love to see them back,” one insider spilled. “Half would love to see them go.”