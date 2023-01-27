Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Friends SLAM Todrick Hall For Implying Ellen DeGeneres Drama Pushed DJ To Take His Own Life
Friends of the late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss spoke out to criticize Todrick Hall and his speculation the DJ took his own life due to mounting pressure following Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet previously reported, Hall first shared his shocking speculation about Boss’ suicide earlier this week.
According to Hall, Boss was facing incredible pressure because the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ-turned-co-executive producer stood by the embattled comedian when the “toxic workplace” allegations first started to surface in 2020.
Boss then continued to support Ellen even after the Ellen DeGeneres Show came to an end in May 2022.
“People were looking at him like: ‘Why are you still supporting this woman,’” Hall said on Wednesday. “And I think he was under a lot of pressure.”
“I don’t know what was going on in his life that may have led him to make that decision but I do understand,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race judge continued. “Right now, when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take.”
But according to TMZ, who spoke with a close friend of Boss’ on Friday, Hall’s claims were complete speculation and nobody knows exactly what pushed the dancer to take his own life.
Boss’ pals also slammed Hall for being “extremely negligent” and “self-serving” in his remarks about the 40-year-old DJ’s death while simultaneously promoting his own new project.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Boss took his own life in an Encino, Los Angeles hotel room on December 13, 2022.
The late DJ and dancer reportedly left a suicide note at the scene of his death.
Although the investigators who found the message did not specify exactly what the suicide note said, the LAPD confirmed Boss cited past challenges he was still struggling with before he tragically took his own life.
Boss also reportedly did not specify what those challenges were in the note.