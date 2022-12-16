Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Hinting At Past Struggles Before Taking His Own Life, LAPD Reveals
The Los Angeles Police Department revealed Stephen 'tWitch' Boss left a suicide note hinting at past struggles before taking his own life in a motel room earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come days after the beloved 40-year-old Ellen DJ and producer committed suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday morning, the LAPD confirmed Boss left a suicide note in the motel room he took his own life in.
Although investigators did not specify exactly what the suicide note said, the LAPD revealed Boss cited past challenges he was still struggling with at the time of his death. Boss also reportedly did not specify what those challenges were in the note.
Also shocking was the revelation the 40-year-old So You Think You Can Dance alum called an Uber to take him from his $4 million home in Encino to the Oak Tree Inn motel less than one mile away.
Boss reportedly set his phone to airplane mode after arriving at the motel, seemingly in an effort to prevent his friends and families from locating him.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Boss was found dead in the room at the Oak Tree Inn motel on Tuesday morning.
His wife, Allison Holker, alerted the LAPD earlier that morning after Boss left their home without his vehicle – something Holker said was unlike her husband.
Police then received a report of a gunshot at the motel and, while responding to the call, a maid at the motel reportedly found Boss dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirmed the former Ellen DJ’s official cause of death on Wednesday. He died of a sole self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Boss’ loved ones have since traveled to LA in the wake of the 40-year-old’s passing, and his 84-year-old grandfather – Eddy Boss – recently revealed his beloved grandson sent him a message saying “I love you Dad-Dad” just prior to taking his own life.
Boss and Holker also had just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary together that weekend.
“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Holker said in a statement confirming her husband’s death.
“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” she continued. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”