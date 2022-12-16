Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Hinting At Past Struggles Before Taking His Own Life, LAPD Reveals

The Los Angeles Police Department revealed Stephen 'tWitch' Boss left a suicide note hinting at past struggles before taking his own life in a motel room earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come days after the beloved 40-year-old Ellen DJ and producer committed suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday morning, the LAPD confirmed Boss left a suicide note in the motel room he took his own life in.