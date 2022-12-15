'I Love You Dad-Dad': Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Touching Final Words To Grandfather REVEALED After 40-Year-Old 'Ellen' DJ Takes Own Life In Motel Room
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s final words to his grandfather have been revealed following the beloved DJ’s heartbreaking suicide earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Eddy Boss, Stephen’s 84-year-old grandfather, recently revealed he spoke to his 40-year-old grandson at least four days prior to the beloved Ellen DJ’s suicide on Tuesday morning in a Los Angeles motel room.
According to Eddy, Stephen messaged his grandfather prior to taking his own life with a touching message simply reading: “I love you Dad-Dad.”
Stephen’s grandfather also revealed there were “no signs” his grandson was troubled in the weeks and months leading up to the DJ’s death on Tuesday, and Stephen even reached out on Saturday to wish his grandfather a happy birthday.
“He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he's always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary,” Eddy told Daily Mail on Wednesday. “He was a very humble, generous person. He brought light into everybody's lives. We're completely devastated right now.”
“All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way,” Stephen’s 84-year-old grandfather continued. “We miss him dearly and we're hurting tremendously.”
“Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says ‘I love you Dad-Dad.’ Our question is why? Where did it come from?” Eddy added, revealing he traveled to LA from Arizona in the wake of his grandson’s death.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Stephen’s body was found around 11:15 AM Tuesday morning inside a room at the Oak Tree Motel. The motel is located approximately 15 minutes from the LA home Stephen shared with his wife, Allison Holker.
Allison reportedly rushed to a nearby police station after Stephen uncharacteristically left their home without his vehicle on Tuesday morning. Later that day, police received a report of a shooting at a nearby motel.
Once police arrived at the scene, they found Stephen dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, on Wednesday the Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirmed the former Ellen producer’s 40-year-old's official cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.
Besides wishing his grandfather a happy birthday in the days before taking his own life, Stephen and his wife also celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary together over the weekend.
“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” Allison wrote in a statement confirming her husband’s passing. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.
"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."