Hotel Where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Found Dead Still Open For Business, But Room Remains Off Limits
The hotel where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' body was found is open for business despite his death on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The manager at Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California — who wished not to be named — tells us they are continuing to welcome guests at the hotel, revealing they never shut down in the wake of the tragedy.
While the budget-friendly facility is open, the room where tWitch took his own life remains closed. The manager tells RadarOnline.com that his room will be off limits for the next few days, calling it "unusable."
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was found dead by the hotel's maid after missing his check-out time. She entered his room and discovered him in the bathroom. The manager revealed to us that several guests were staying at the hotel when tWitch committed suicide.
In photos taken on Wednesday, people and vehicles were spotted coming and going from Oak Tree Inn.
We're told that despite tWitch dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, no gunshots were actually heard by staff. After the maid informed the manager about discovering the room's dead occupant, he dialed 911 to report a shooting. However, he was unable to tell us where tWitch's wounds were.
The manager also told us that no visible suicide note was left, but tWitch did have a small bag with him when he arrived at the hotel, which was reportedly found in his room at the time of his death. He said police confiscated the bag, which could possibly have contained a suicide note.
We've also confirmed that tWitch checked into the hotel on Monday. Sadly, it's just a 14-minute walk from his Los Angeles home.
On Tuesday, his wife, Allison Holker, went to LAPD to inform them her husband had left home without his car, which she said was not like her husband. It's unclear why she waited to go to the police when tWitch left the day before.
His friends told us they were "shocked" and in "disbelief" over the news, adding their hearts go out to Allison and their children — Weslie Renae (Holker's daughter who he adopted), Maddox, and Zaia.
tWitch started his Hollywood career as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance. He joined Ellen DeGeneres on her syndicated talk show in 2012 as a guest DJ, only exiting this year when the program went off the air.
Ellen released a statement about his death, revealing she was "heartbroken" over the news.
After his stint on Ellen, tWitch returned to SYTYCD as a judge alongside JoJo Siwa and Matthew Morrison. The competition dance show also addressed his death on Wednesday, telling RadarOnline.com, "We will always remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many. This tragic, painful loss of such a radiant, inimitable talent and beloved friend is immeasurable beyond words, and we grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. “tWitch,” we will miss you dearly.”
R.I.P.