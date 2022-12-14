Hotel Where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Found Dead Still Open For Business, But Room Remains Off Limits

While the budget-friendly facility is open, the room where tWitch took his own life remains closed. The manager tells RadarOnline.com that his room will be off limits for the next few days, calling it "unusable."

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was found dead by the hotel's maid after missing his check-out time. She entered his room and discovered him in the bathroom. The manager revealed to us that several guests were staying at the hotel when tWitch committed suicide.

In photos taken on Wednesday, people and vehicles were spotted coming and going from Oak Tree Inn.