'I'm Heartbroken': Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Shocking Death
Ellen DeGeneres has addressed her TV sidekick Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking suicide, releasing a statement about the news to RadarOnline.com.
"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," Ellen shared.
tWitch joined Ellen on her syndicated talk show in 2012 as a guest DJ. He eventually became her beloved sidekick and co-host, bringing joy to the millions who watched him smile, dance, and laugh on television every day.
He stayed loyal to Ellen until the very end, even sticking by her in the wake of the toxic work environment scandal. tWitch said goodbye to The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her earlier this year.
Dedicating a post to Ellen about their departure in May, tWitch wrote, "How do I say goodbye to a show that changed my life in so many ways? I guess if there was an answer to this it would be to send the show off with as much love as possible. Through thoughts, actions, and as Ellen would say before we left the show each day 'Take this (feeling in the room) out into the world and spread it.' That’s how I’ll say goodbye to this show and the moments that were created."
Ending his lengthy goodbye, tWitch directed his sentiment to his boss and friend.
"So with all the love joy and kindness in my heart I say a big thank you to Ellen, the entire staff at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and everyone that supported and came along this amazing journey. Even though we won’t be in the same studio with each other every day, the light and laughs that we created together continue to shine and echo. And everytime we get a moment to do so, we should amplify the echoes and memories, because they are filled with love, laughs, and kindness. And that, that has no end my friends."
As RadarOnline.com reported, tWitch took his own life on Tuesday. Ellen's former co-host was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police were alerted to the hotel for a shooting. He was 40 years old.
tWitch leaves behind his wife, Allison Holker, and three children — Weslie Renae (Allison's daughter who he adopted), son Maddox, and daughter Zaia. Friends of the dancer told RadarOnline.com that they are "shocked" and in "disbelief" over his death.
"No one ever saw something like this coming," one of tWitch's pals revealed, with another friend telling us that everyone is "sad for his wife and the kids."