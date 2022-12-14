Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' Close Friends 'In Disbelief' Over Death News, 'Sad' For Wife Allison Holker & Children

stephen twitch boss dead friends disbelief sad wife
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 14 2022, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Those close to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss never saw his suicide coming. Friends of the dancer-turned-beloved co-host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show say they are in "shocked," telling RadarOnline.com his inner circle is in "disbelief" over the news.

Article continues below advertisement

"No one ever saw something like this coming," one of tWitch's pals revealed, with another friend telling RadarOnline.com that everyone is "sad for his wife [Allison Holker] and the [couple's] kids."

As this outlet reported, tWitch took his own life on Tuesday.

stephen twitch boss dead friends disbelief sad wife
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Ellen's former sidekick was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Allison confirmed his death to People, telling the outlet, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

stephen twitch boss dead friends disbelief sad wife
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

tWitch and Allison had just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Saturday. She was the one who alerted police, with law enforcement sources saying the Dancing With The Stars alum rushed to an LAPD station yesterday after tWitch left their residence without his vehicle.

She told officers it was not like her husband. Police arrived at the hotel after they received a call about a shooting. He was reportedly already gone when officers got there.

tWitch was 40 years old. He leaves behind Allison, who he married in 2013, and three children — Weslie Renae (Holker's daughter who he adopted), Maddox, and Zaia.

stephen twitch boss dead friends disbelief sad wife
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

tWitch was a beloved member of the dancing community, beginning his career in Hollywood on So You Think You Can Dance. He later appeared in several movies like Step Up, Magic Mike XXL, Hairspray, and more. He eventually landed his role on Ellen and became a household name.

At the time of this post, Ellen has not spoken out about tWitch's death. RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment.

R.I.P.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.