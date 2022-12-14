Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' Close Friends 'In Disbelief' Over Death News, 'Sad' For Wife Allison Holker & Children
Those close to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss never saw his suicide coming. Friends of the dancer-turned-beloved co-host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show say they are in "shocked," telling RadarOnline.com his inner circle is in "disbelief" over the news.
"No one ever saw something like this coming," one of tWitch's pals revealed, with another friend telling RadarOnline.com that everyone is "sad for his wife [Allison Holker] and the [couple's] kids."
As this outlet reported, tWitch took his own life on Tuesday.
Ellen's former sidekick was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Allison confirmed his death to People, telling the outlet, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.
"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."
tWitch and Allison had just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Saturday. She was the one who alerted police, with law enforcement sources saying the Dancing With The Stars alum rushed to an LAPD station yesterday after tWitch left their residence without his vehicle.
She told officers it was not like her husband. Police arrived at the hotel after they received a call about a shooting. He was reportedly already gone when officers got there.
tWitch was 40 years old. He leaves behind Allison, who he married in 2013, and three children — Weslie Renae (Holker's daughter who he adopted), Maddox, and Zaia.
tWitch was a beloved member of the dancing community, beginning his career in Hollywood on So You Think You Can Dance. He later appeared in several movies like Step Up, Magic Mike XXL, Hairspray, and more. He eventually landed his role on Ellen and became a household name.
At the time of this post, Ellen has not spoken out about tWitch's death. RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment.
R.I.P.