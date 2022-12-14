DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Celebrated 9th Anniversary With Wife Allison Holker Days Before His Shocking Death
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife Allison Holker celebrated being together 9 years only days before he took his own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Boss was found dead inside a Los Angeles hotel from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife has rushed to an LAPD station after noticing Boss had left their home without his car.
Law enforcement sources said she told police that was not normal for Boss. The officers were notified moments later of the incident at the hotel.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Boss and Holker were in good spirits earlier in the week when they celebrated reaching another milestone in their relationship.
Boss and Holker were married on December 10, 2013, at Nigel Lythgoe’s Villa San Juliette Vineyard and Winery in Paso Robles, California.
On Instagram, Holker shared a series of photos from their big day. She captioned the post, “t’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to [Boss] has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”
Boss shared his own post writing, “Happy anniversary my love.”
After his death, Allison released a statement to People, where she said, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."
Boss and Holker were all smiles in a TikTok they posted earlier this week. The two were smiling as they danced in front of their Christmas tree filled with presents.
Boss and Holker had a son Maddox and daughter Zaia. During the relationship, the late DJ adopted Holker’s daughter Weslie from who was born from a previous relationship.