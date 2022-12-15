Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Insists They Weren't Fighting When He Abruptly Left Home, Wouldn't Answer Her Calls
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was not arguing with his wife when he abruptly left their home hours before taking his own life at a nearby motel, RadarOnline.com has learned. Law enforcement sources revealed that Allison Holker informed officers they weren't fighting before he walked out of their Encino property without his vehicle on Monday.
Allison went to the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday to report her husband was missing. She also told cops that tWitch wasn't answering her calls, which sparked even more fear as she said it was unlike her husband.
According to TMZ, his wife of 9 years was so distraught that they even considered listing him as a "critical missing persons" case.
Officers even went to Allison and tWitch's home to look for clues as to where he might have gone before receiving a call about an "ambulance death investigation" at a motel less than one mile away from the couple's home.
As RadarOnline.com reported, tWitch was declared dead at the scene, with the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office confirming the beloved Ellen DJ died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The manager of the motel told us that tWitch checked in on Monday. His body was found the following day by the maid after missing his 11 AM check-out time. She entered his room and discovered the So You Think You Can Dance alum in the bathroom.
The manager, who dialed 911 to report the incident, told RadarOnline.com that no visible suicide note was left, but tWitch did have a small bag with him when he arrived at the motel.
A few of tWitch's friends spoke to this outlet, revealing they were "shocked" and in "disbelief" over his death. They also said their hearts go out to Allison and their three children.
The couple had just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary over the weekend.
On Wednesday, tWitch's family, including his mother and brother, rushed to Allison's side. They were photographed arriving at the couple's home, but Allison was not seen.
After the news of his tragic death made headlines, tWitch's wife released a statement.
“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Allison said. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.
"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."
tWitch was 40 years old.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.