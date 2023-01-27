Home > Omg > Jay Leno Broken Collarbone & Cracked Kneecaps: Jay Leno's 'Garage' Reportedly CANCELED As He Recovers From Motorcycle Accident AFTER Being Badly Burned In Fire Source: Mega By: Whitney Vasquez Jan. 27 2023, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Jay Leno's need for speed has been put on pause. The former late-night host's fun-loving Garage show has reportedly been canceled following a string of accidents, leaving him with a broken collarbone and cracked kneecaps, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Leno's car series has allegedly been axed by CNBC after seven seasons. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Friday, citing a source. RadarOnline.com reached out to the network for comment.

Jay Leno's Garage featured a slew of vintage hot rods, which Leno and his celebrity friends like Kelly Clarkson, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and more would take out for a spin. The reported cancelation couldn't have come at a worse time.

Leno is currently recovering from a recent motorcycle accident, which left him with several broken bones. He spoke about the incident in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, revealing he suffered a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and cracked kneecaps after being "knocked off" the bike.

According to Leno, he was driving his 1940 Indian motorcycle on January 17 in Las Vegas when he noticed the smell of leaking gasoline. Just months ago, the star was badly burned in a garage fire in Los Angeles.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” he explained. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Leno was rushed to the hospital in November for second-degree burns. He was working on one of his beloved vintage cars when it caught fire and sprayed him with gasoline. After a 10-day stay at a burn center, which included surgeries and skin grafts, he was released.

Leno later detailed the scary experience. “The fuel line was clogged so I was underneath it. It sounded clogged and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line,’ and so he did. And suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas. And then the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire," he stated.

