‘They Despise Each Other’: Melania Trump & Jill Biden ‘Constantly Bad-Mouth’ Each Other In Social Circles: Sources
Long-Simmering tensions between former first lady Melania Trump and successor Jill Biden have exploded into a bitter, backbiting brawl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“They despise each other and constantly bad-mouth each other among their own social circles,” said a source.
Jill, 71, thinks Melania, 52, is just a pampered piece of arm candy, while the former model feels her rival is a stuck-up academic who lacks the style to be a first-rate first lady, an insider revealed.
According to the insider, the war is only going to get worse as their husbands, former president Donald Trump, 76, and current commander-in-chief Joe Biden, 80, gear up for a rematch of the 2020 election!
Insiders trace the big chill between the grumbling gals back to Melania stubbornly refusing to lift a finger to help Jill transition to her new role and failing to invite the incoming first lady to a formal White House tea and tour prior to Joe’s 2021 presidential inauguration.
Sources said the glaring snub broke a 100-year tradition, of which Melania was the beneficiary when Michelle Obama graciously welcomed her to Pennsylvania Avenue following Trump’s victory in November 2016.
“Jill was livid and never forgot the slight — especially as she’d been waiting and waiting for the call to come,” spilled an insider.
She pointed to it as another example of Melania’s bad manners,” the insider spilled. Sources also revealed jilted Jill “seethed” that neither Donald nor Melania attended Joe’s swearing-in, making Trump the first outgoing president in 150 years not to do so for his election opponent.
“She said it was downright disrespectful of them and violated another long-standing tradition. It was hard not to take the freeze-out personally,” said the source.
On top of that, during the election, Melania publicly ripped Joe and his "socialist agenda." She said his policies and agenda "will only serve to destroy America and all that has been built in the past four years. We must keep Donald in the White House."
The feud is unlikely to ease up, in March 2022, Melania labeled Anna Wintour "biased" for having Jill on the cover of Vogue but never asking her to pose.