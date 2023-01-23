Hero Who Fought & Disarmed Monterey Park Mass Shooting Suspect Breaks Silence On Harrowing Night

A California man's quick thinking and heroic actions saved countless lives from being senselessly taken by a suspected mass shooter — who has been accused of killing 10 people at a Monterey Park dance hall, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sunday started as a day of celebration of the Lunar New Year for the Asian-American Pacific Islander community of Monterey Park, a vibrant suburban community east of Los Angeles.

The celebration tragically turned to carnage when suspected gunman Huu Can Tran, 72, fatally shot and killed 10 people at the Star Dance Studio. Allegedly on a rampage to find his wife, the gunman moved to the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in nearby Alhambra, where he was tackled and disarmed by a bystander, Brandon Tsay, 26.