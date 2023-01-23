Chrisean Rock ATTACKS Ex-Stylist On Red Carpet After Shocking Street Brawl Is Caught On Camera Post-Pregnancy Reveal
Chrisean Rock got into a heated altercation at the Baddies West premiere after video surfaced of her street brawl with two other women while allegedly trying to get to on-and-off boyfriend, rapper Blueface.
The Zeus reality star spoke about her pregnancy journey briefly with a reporter at the crowded TV event on Sunday, hours after sharing the news that she is expecting her first child.
Rock said the father is Blueface (real name: Johnathan Jamall Porter) while he has questioned his paternity, demanding that she get a DNA test.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Rock was seen throwing a punch at a woman off-camera during the Baddies West event, leaning over a security guard in order to reach her. Security kept them apart as Rock continued to taunt the woman, nodding her head.
Fans have identified the person as Rock's former stylist.
Video of another altercation involving Rock surfaced online this weekend after she got into a tussle early Saturday morning in Chatsworth, near Blueface's home.
The Thotiana rapper was throwing a party in honor of his 26th birthday and Rock reportedly "crashed the shindig in an effort to pull him away" before she came to blows with two other women in the street. Rock, on the other hand, alleged that she was not the aggressor.
"I was breaking up a fight. I didn't fight anyone," Rock tweeted after the ordeal.
Rock sent shockwaves last Friday by announcing that she was pregnant, telling fans that she planned to keep her child no matter what her status is with Blueface.
"To answer y'all questions yes me [and] Rock are officially done," Blueface tweeted after Chrisean's pregnancy reveal.
"It's strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn't giving before she announces … she's pregnant with somebody else's child not mine," he alleged. "Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it's not mine."
Rock denied his claims, tweeting, "We broke up [before] knowing I was pregnant. I still ain't do nothing sexually with any dude. I'll be a dumba-- if I didn't know for certain."