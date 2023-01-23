Chrisean Rock ATTACKS Ex-Stylist On Red Carpet After Shocking Street Brawl Is Caught On Camera Post-Pregnancy Reveal

Chrisean Rock got into a heated altercation at the Baddies West premiere after video surfaced of her street brawl with two other women while allegedly trying to get to on-and-off boyfriend, rapper Blueface.

The Zeus reality star spoke about her pregnancy journey briefly with a reporter at the crowded TV event on Sunday, hours after sharing the news that she is expecting her first child.

Rock said the father is Blueface (real name: Johnathan Jamall Porter) while he has questioned his paternity, demanding that she get a DNA test.