Blueface NOT Being Investigated By Cops Over GF Chrisean Rock's Domestic Violence Allegations
Chrisean Rock scared her fans when she showed off the injuries she said she suffered at the hands of her boyfriend, but Blueface is NOT being investigated over the incident, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told RadarOnline.com that, as of Monday morning, officials have not been notified of the weekend incident involving Blueface and Chrisean. They confirmed that no reports have been made against the rapper — whose real name is Jonathan Porter — at least, for now.
On Saturday evening, Chrisean flashed her busted lip, black eye, and bloody nose on Instagram Live in the midst of an argument with her boyfriend. She accused Blueface of hitting her in the face, busting her lip, and punching her in the eye after she was caught texting another man.
She claimed she went live so he would stop putting his hands on her.
Chrisean broke down crying during the live, alleging Blueface was getting "too comfortable" with allegedly harming her. The alleged incident went down while the couple was in the car. She claimed she was trying to jump out of the vehicle to get away from the rapper.
After posting several clips of her injured face and accusations, Chrisean deleted them and backtracked on her allegations. She later alleged that she was the one striking him.
According to Chrisean, she blacked out after drinking tequila and was drunkenly trying to jump out of the moving vehicle on the highway. She claimed Blueface was just trying to pull her back to safety.
Needless to say, fans were distraught over the live, with several asking Chrisean if she needed help. This isn't the first time the two have gotten into heated altercations during their relationship.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Chrisean was arrested in August after punching Blueface in the face during an appearance at an Arizona nightclub.
The LAPD also launched an investigation into the two after a video of them fighting on the street went viral.