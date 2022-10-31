Woman Suspected Of Robbing Convenience Store As Her Toddler Sat In The Getaway Vehicle
A woman in Ohio faces criminal charges after police said she robbed a convenience store with her toddler in the getaway vehicle, Radar has learned.
Around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, a woman went into the Marathon gas station in South Point, Ohio, wearing a red shirt, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The woman went to the counter and began to grab the cash register.
A clerk tried to stop her, but the suspect began to hit his hands, deputies said.
The suspect forced the register open, grabbed an undetermined amount of cash and fled the area, according to the sheriff’s office.
A bystander in the parking lot saw the suspect get into a grey Dodge Van and leave, police said. The witnesses followed for a bit but lost the van on a side street.
Deputies found the van a short time later and the suspect, identified as Brittney Watkins, 32.
Also in the van was her 3-year-old child, according to the sheriff’s office.
Watkins was arrested on suspicion of robbery and taken to an Ohio jail. The child was turned over to children’s services, deputies said. Additional charges could be filed in the case.
The clerk was not injured, and no other customers were in the store, police said.
“The help from the witnesses is greatly appreciated,” said Sheriff Jeff Lawless. “Law enforcement always needs eyewitness testimony, but please remember not to put yourself in danger to do so.”