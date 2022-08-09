‘You Lost Your Mom’: Blueface’s Mom Cuts Ties As LAPD Moves To Interview Rapper Over Street Fight With His Girlfriend Chrisean Rock

Karlissa said Blueface has changed his whole life since Chrisean came into the picture. Earlier this year, Chrisean reportedly fought his boyfriend’s mom and sister. After the incident, she said, “All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that’s all that matters. Carry on.”

After his mom went on Instagram Live, Blueface wrote, “none of my mom say is true I don’t even know that lady anymore I lost her to the internet. She just wants to be known to get her hair done for free. She ain’t even aloud to see her grandkids cuz [sic] she lost herself to Instagram.”