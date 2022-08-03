Your tip
Rapper Blueface Loses Lucrative Boxing Gig Hours After Horrific Video Of Him Fighting His Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Went Viral

Source: @CHRISEANROCKBABYY/INSTAGRAM
Aug. 3 2022, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Rapper Blueface has been dropped by boxing promoters from an upcoming gig after a video of him fighting his girlfriend Chrisean Rock leaked, Radar has learned.

Sources say Blueface (real name: Johnathan Porter) will be replaced by another fighter in the August 29 fight at the O2 in London. The heavily promoted bout was to feature Blueface fighting Faze Temper.

However, the company released a statement cutting ties with Blueface after Monday night’s video. “In light of the videos that have come to light today of Blueface assaulting his partner, we cannot allow him to participate in a DAZN broadcast fight sports event,” it read.

The company told Hollywood Unlocked the promoters will “need to consider an alternative fight for the card.”

Source: mega
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on late Monday nightx, Blueface and Chrisean were filmed fighting on the streets of Los Angeles.

In a video taken by a bystander, Chrisean is seen throwing a punch at Blueface while they yell back and forth. Eventually, the rapper swings his arm towards Chrisean but it's unclear if he made contact. Chrisean fell to the floor and he proceeded to pin her to the ground while ripping off her diamond chain.

Source: mega
Chrisean got up and the two walked towards their car. Hours later, the rapper was posting videos from his bedroom with his on-again, off-again girlfriend in the bed.

He pointed his phone camera at her while he fired off questions and berated her. Blueface accused Chrisean of talking to multiple other men while with him and being shady behind his back.

Blueface called his girlfriend a "w----" multiple times throughout the video while she refuted his accusations from behind him.

Source: mega
Law enforcement sources said the LAPD has launched an investigation into the matter. We're told officers have been assigned the case and want to speak with Blueface and Chrisean immediately.

The insider said the police will also work to obtain additional security camera videos from the scene. After it was announced the police were involved,

