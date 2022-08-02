Shocking Video! Rapper Blueface And His Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Start Fighting On LA Street
Blueface and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock were caught on camera getting into a nasty physical altercation in Los Angeles, Radar has learned.
A short clip of the two fighting on the street went viral on Tuesday morning. In the video, Chrisean and Blueface are tussling when she hits him in his face.
The rapper’s fist then appeared to swing towards Chrisean. He then pins her down on the ground and takes off the chain she was wearing.
Both got up and continued walking after the incident.
About an hour ago, Blueface started posting videos of him at home with Chrisean. She was seen laying down in his bed while he talked.
The rapper called his girlfriend the “heavyweight champ of the world” which made her laugh. “Don’t laugh now, what’s funny,” he said.
Blueface then showed off his face saying, “She hit me. Nice little shiner.” He said, “she’s fine.”
The rapper then offered his longtime girlfriend $100k to leave him alone. He said, “You want to beat me up in public? So, what’s up? What will it take for us to end this nice and pleasant … 100k is pretty pleasant.”
Blueface continued to film Chrisean as she struggled to get out of bed. She tried to cover herself with the comforter but he ripped it off of her.
As he filmed her, he said, “Look at her. Just a fighting mother f-----.”
Blueface then hopped on to address people calling him out for hitting a woman. He tried to defend his actions saying, “Y’all don’t know her .. Y’all don’t know this w----.”
He said, “I barely know her.” Blueface then said his girlfriend was talking to various other men behind his back.
Blueface claimed Chrisean has been talking to a correctional officer along with two other men. She said, “I’m not a w-----.”
The rapper said he also found an explicit video of a man showing off on Chrisean’s phone. “Some buff guy trying to be her bodyguard,” he told his followers.
“I’m only airing her out because you guys think she’s a solid b----,” he said. “You know I’m a w----, she know I’m a w-----, y’all know I’m a w----. You know what you get.”
He said it’s different with Chrisean because he’s “disappointed.”
“She’s a good actor, he ended. “I’m going to put you in the movies.” The couple has since gone silent on social media.