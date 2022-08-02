Your tip
Police Fear Remains Found In Burnt-Out Home Belong To Missing Michigan Barber

Aug. 2 2022, Published 10:09 a.m. ET

A barber in Michigan vanished almost two weeks and police said foul play could be involved in his disappearance after they found what might be his body in a burnt-out home, Radar has learned.

David Woodger, who owns D-Woods Barber Shop, was last seen alive on July 21 with a “lifelong friend,” Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said, WJBK reported.

Cmdr. McGinnis said the friend is now considered a suspect in 46-year-old Woodager's possible murder after a body that may belong to the missing man were located in the burned home.

“We are in the process of trying to identify the remains,” the commander said, adding, “We are fearful that they are Mr. Woodger.”

Tyesia Yancey told WDIV-TV that Woodager, her cousin, was supposed to be getting a ride home from one of his clients, who she said he trusted, around the time he vanished.

“No calls and no show, and that’s not like him,” Yancey said. “He would never not speak to his family every day faithfully.”

Woodger and his brother reportedly owned several barbershops, including in Michigan, Florida and Ghana, Africa.

