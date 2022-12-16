Megyn Kelly & Kirk Cameron Attack Mask Mandates, Diss 'Communist State Of California' Over 2020 Christmas Carol Backlash
Conservative radio host Megyn Kelly was joined by Kirk Cameron to rehash COVID-19 mask mandates from 2020. The pair discussed the "communist state of California" and backlash that the '90s sitcom actor received after hosting a community Christmas carol event during the pandemic in December 2020, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The self-proclaimed independent journalist doubled down on her anti-mask stance during an episode of her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.
Kelly, 52, began the interview by praising Cameron, 52, for his "radical" idea to host a community Christmas caroling event during the height of the pandemic brought on by the highly contagious COVID-19 virus in December 2020.
"I have to tell you, deeply admired this," Kelly told the Growing Pains actor. "I was very hardcore and remain hardcore anti-mask mandate."
Kelly and Cameron both chuckled at the "radical" proposal of the event, which spurred backlash towards the sitcom actor for the large gathering of individuals during a global health crisis.
Kelly reiterated that she remains "hardcore anti-mask" as well as "anti-vaccine mandate" for herself and the "people I love." The political pundit referred to mandates as "such an intrusive thing." Federal mask or vaccine mandates are not currently in effect.
The pair then viewed "crazy helicopter news coverage" of Cameron's event — which was hosted outside of a mall and directly next to a COVID testing site — that saw "75 to 100" people gathered without masks. Cameron and Kelly giggled as the video played.
"It's a good reminder of how insane people were over this issue, and really kinda remain, especially in California," Kelly told the actor.
Cameron used his response to rally against the "Communist state of California," where the virus claimed an estimated 97,199 lives.
Cameron recalled the gathering of "COVID denialists" as one of the "most joyful things" that citizens experienced in "months."
"Here in the Communist state of California, under our Governor Gavin Newsom, we were essentially under house arrest for so long," Cameron said as he recalled schools, businesses, and church closures due to the pandemic.
"All people wanted to do was to find somebody who said, 'Look, the fear virus is worse than the COVID virus'," Cameron said on the mental health toll of pandemic restrictions.
Cameron brought up the "season of riots" that occurred at the same time — in reference to George Floyd protests — and suggested that "maybe had we thrown chairs through windows" and "lit things on fire" there wouldn't have been media coverage.
"Well the medical community told us you couldn't get COVID if you were rioting," Megyn replied. "If you had gotten just a little more violent you would've been fine."
"Critical thinking is in short supply these days," Cameron responded. "Common sense is not so common."