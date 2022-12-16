Megyn Kelly & Kirk Cameron Attack Mask Mandates, Diss 'Communist State Of California' Over 2020 Christmas Carol Backlash

Cameron recalled the gathering of "COVID denialists" as one of the "most joyful things" that citizens experienced in "months."

"Here in the Communist state of California, under our Governor Gavin Newsom, we were essentially under house arrest for so long," Cameron said as he recalled schools, businesses, and church closures due to the pandemic.

"All people wanted to do was to find somebody who said, 'Look, the fear virus is worse than the COVID virus'," Cameron said on the mental health toll of pandemic restrictions.

Cameron brought up the "season of riots" that occurred at the same time — in reference to George Floyd protests — and suggested that "maybe had we thrown chairs through windows" and "lit things on fire" there wouldn't have been media coverage.

"Well the medical community told us you couldn't get COVID if you were rioting," Megyn replied. "If you had gotten just a little more violent you would've been fine."

"Critical thinking is in short supply these days," Cameron responded. "Common sense is not so common."