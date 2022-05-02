90's Star Kirk Cameron Loses It Over 'Immoral' United States Schooling System

Actor Kirk Cameron recently released the first trailer for his upcoming documentary in which he slammed the United States public schooling system as “inaccurate” and “immoral” while he advocated for more homeschooling programs across the country.

The 51-year-old Growing Pains actor’s documentary, The Homeschool Awakening, is set to hit theaters only on June 13th and 14th. In the trailer, which premiered over the weekend, Cameron did not mince his words as he criticized the current U.S. schooling system that forces many children to attend classes in schools versus at home.