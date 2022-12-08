'90s Star Kirk Cameron Cries That His Faith-Based Kid's Book Is Being Banned From Over 50 Libraries

The Rochambeau Public Library, based in Providence, Rhode Island, allegedly denied the 52-year-old's request to promote his new book, As You Grow after he contacted them about the program.

"No, we will pass on having you run a program in our space," a staff member from the Providence library allegedly told the sitcom actor and his publisher during the phone call.

Cameron and Brave Books claimed the library staff member elaborated on the reason, stating, "We are a very queer-friendly library. Our messaging does not align."

According to Brave Books, the publisher requested information on the library's process to book Cameron for a future story hour slot.