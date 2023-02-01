Priscilla Presley Vows To 'Keep Family Together' After Contesting Lisa Marie's Will In Shameless 'Money Grab' Against Granddaughter Riley

“Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” Priscilla wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

Speaking about her grief over the loss of her only child with Elvis Presley, she continued, “From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter.”