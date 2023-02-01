Priscilla Presley Vows To 'Keep Family Together' After Contesting Lisa Marie's Will In Shameless 'Money Grab' Against Granddaughter Riley
Priscilla Presley broke her silence on what would have been Lisa Marie Presley's 55th birthday, vowing to keep her family together despite the controversial contesting of her late daughter's will, RadarOnline.com can report.
“Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” Priscilla wrote on Instagram Wednesday.
Speaking about her grief over the loss of her only child with Elvis Presley, she continued, “From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter.”
The 77-year-old ended her statement by thanking fans for their support after Lisa Marie's death. “We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers,” she says. “Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family," Priscilla said.
Lisa Marie died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest in her Los Angeles home. She left behind three daughters — Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper.
Her only son, Benjamin, died in 2020 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lisa Marie was laid to rest alongside Benjamin, Elvis, and her grandparents at Graceland in Memphis.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Priscilla rushed to court last week to contest Lisa Marie's will. She claimed that she was named co-trustee along with her ex-business manager in 2010; however, there was an amendment to the will in 2016 that kicked Priscilla off and put Riley as the sole trustee.
Priscilla claimed Lisa Marie's signature on the 2016 amendment was "inconsistent with her usual and customary signature," adding that her name was even spelled wrong.
While Lisa Marie's daughter is set to inherit the estate, Priscilla is trying to disrupt that by begging the court to be named co-trustee with Riley.
Riley has kept quiet on her next plan of action, but sources are slamming Priscilla, calling her estranged grandmother's actions a shameless "money grab."
“She had no relationship with Priscilla, [her ex-husband] Michael Lockwood, or her half-brother [Navarone Garibaldi]," insiders spilled to Page Six.