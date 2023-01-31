Lisa Marie Presley’s Friends Trash Priscilla Presley For Contesting Will, Call It A ‘Money Grab’ By An Estranged Mother

Priscilla said she was named the co-trustee, along with Lisa Marie’s ex-business manager, back in 2010. However, she said there was a 2016 amendment to the trust that kicked her off and put Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley as sole trustee. Priscilla said the amendment was signed but “appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature.” She asked the court to find the 2016 amendment invalid and put her on as co-trustee.

Riley has yet to reveal her plan of action. Priscilla did note she believed Riley should serve as co-trustee but only with her there too.