Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Lisa Marie Presley
Exclusive Details

Lisa Marie Presley Started Popping Opioids Again In The Months Before Her Death, Family Says She Had Lost 40 Pounds

lisa marie presley pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 30 2023, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Lisa Marie Presley had fallen off the wagon and was using opioids in the months before her death — the drug she had struggled with for years, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the family revealed that Lisa Marie was obsessed with her weight and put herself on an extreme diet to look her best for awards season. Elvis’ only daughter expected to be making the rounds to promote the biopic about her father starring Austin Butler.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa marie presley
Source: mega

An insider told TMZ that 2 months before the Golden Globes, where Lisa Marie looked weak and frail, Lisa Marie went under the knife for plastic surgery procedures. She then started taking weight loss medicine.

Lisa Marie lost 40 to 50 lbs. in the 6 week period leading up to the award show where she walked the red carper with Butler.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa marie presley
Source: mega

The insider revealed that Lisa Marie was not only taking the weight loss drug but had started taking opioids despite having been clean from them for years.

Law enforcement sources said that Lisa Marie had complained of abdominal pain on the morning before she died. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie’s cause of death has been deferred pending additional tests including toxicology.

MORE ON:
Lisa Marie Presley
Article continues below advertisement

As part of her divorce battle with Michael Lockwood in 2017, Lisa Marie admitted to serious drug use during her marriage.

She denied ever doing drugs in front of their twin daughters but said she “had a serious substance abuse problem that started around 2012."

lisa marie presley
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Court documents revealed that from October 2015 until June 2016, Lisa Marie was “using a significant amount of drugs and staying in bed a lot.”

Lisa Marie admitted “she started using cocaine to counteract the effect of the pills,” saying she would “go for days without sleeping.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Priscilla was in court last week asking to be named administrator of Lisa Marie’s estate. She said an amendment was signed that cut her out and made Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley the administrator but she believes the document is fraudulent.

Riley has yet to respond in court.

lisa marie presley
Source: mega
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.