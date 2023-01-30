Lisa Marie Presley Started Popping Opioids Again In The Months Before Her Death, Family Says She Had Lost 40 Pounds
Lisa Marie Presley had fallen off the wagon and was using opioids in the months before her death — the drug she had struggled with for years, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the family revealed that Lisa Marie was obsessed with her weight and put herself on an extreme diet to look her best for awards season. Elvis’ only daughter expected to be making the rounds to promote the biopic about her father starring Austin Butler.
An insider told TMZ that 2 months before the Golden Globes, where Lisa Marie looked weak and frail, Lisa Marie went under the knife for plastic surgery procedures. She then started taking weight loss medicine.
Lisa Marie lost 40 to 50 lbs. in the 6 week period leading up to the award show where she walked the red carper with Butler.
The insider revealed that Lisa Marie was not only taking the weight loss drug but had started taking opioids despite having been clean from them for years.
Law enforcement sources said that Lisa Marie had complained of abdominal pain on the morning before she died. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie’s cause of death has been deferred pending additional tests including toxicology.
As part of her divorce battle with Michael Lockwood in 2017, Lisa Marie admitted to serious drug use during her marriage.
She denied ever doing drugs in front of their twin daughters but said she “had a serious substance abuse problem that started around 2012."
Court documents revealed that from October 2015 until June 2016, Lisa Marie was “using a significant amount of drugs and staying in bed a lot.”
Lisa Marie admitted “she started using cocaine to counteract the effect of the pills,” saying she would “go for days without sleeping.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Priscilla was in court last week asking to be named administrator of Lisa Marie’s estate. She said an amendment was signed that cut her out and made Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley the administrator but she believes the document is fraudulent.
Riley has yet to respond in court.