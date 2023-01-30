Home > True Crime Photos Emerge Of HOUSE OF HORRORS Where Sicko Kept Three Young Girls, Three Boys Locked Up In Cellar In Case Being Compared To Notorious Joseph Fritzel Source: Twitter By: Connor Surmonte Jan. 30 2023, Published 9:08 a.m. ET

A British man was arrested in Austria over the weekend after it was revealed he was keeping six children in a wine cellar, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Tom Landon, 54, was arrested on Sunday in the Austrian village of Obritz after he allegedly attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they visited the property to question Landon about the children.

Source: OrfTV

According to the Mirror, the six children – three girls and three boys aged between six months and seven years old – were found in a wine cellar underneath the property surrounded by several guns. Local authorities initially grew suspicious when neighbors “became worried” and reported hearing children’s voices coming from underneath the property – but when people approached the cellar, the children reportedly grew quiet.

Landon was also reportedly “known to officials” and was both a conspiracy theorist and an alleged Holocaust denier. “The presumed Reich citizen is known to officials, was firmly convinced of bizarre conspiracy theories and had apparently completely ‘drifted away’ since the Ukraine war,” the Austrian outlet the Kronen Zeitung reported.

"Of course we knew the suspect,” an Orbritz resident added. “He also wanted to buy our cellar last year but nobody really knew anything about what was going on." Of the six children found in Landon’s cellar, none were registered in Austria and it is believed they were temporarily taken into the 54-year-old’s care.

The children have since been taken to a local hospital to be examined alongside their mother, and are not believed to be injured nor malnourished. "He’s not from here and has only been Obritz for a short time,” Orbritz Deputy Mayor Erich Greil revealed. "Before that, he apparently lived in England. I think he worked in the IT sector."

"The surveillance cameras in front of the cellar were particularly annoying,” Greil continued. “And residents sometimes heard children's voices in the basement, and as soon as they approached it was quiet." Self-published books written by Landon and found by authorities at the property further suggested the 54-year-old is a conspiracy theorist, with the three of the books being titled: The Destructive Effect of Information Technology on Human Intellectual Development, Dirty Justice and The Judas Principle.

According to an Orbritz police source, Landon has since been released from custody and faces charges for allegedly attacking the two social workers with pepper spray. The six children have also since been taken into temporary care by a third party.

"The man has been questioned and has now been released,” Orbritz police said. “Now with Interpol we are working to identify the children who we believe may have been born in the UK.” "The man and his wife, who is British, had certainly lived in the UK and had connections there. The children have been taken into the care of local authorities temporarily,” the Orbritz police explained further. "The prosecutor has also been informed as the man attacked officers with pepper spray and he faces charges for that."

