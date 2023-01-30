'There Never Was Any Relationship Of Any Kind': Bill Gates GRILLED Over Having Dinner With Jeffrey Epstein During Awkward Interview
Bill Gates was grilled about his professional relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein during an awkward interview this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The awkward incident took place Monday night while Gates, 67, sat for an interview with ABC’s 7.30 while visiting Australia.
During the interview, 7.30 host Sarah Ferguson pressed the multi-billionaire Microsoft co-founder about his connection to Epstein and reports the pair had multiple dinners together even after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting an underage girl in Florida in 2008.
“One of issues that has dogged you is your relationship to Epstein,” Ferguson said. “Do you regret the relationship that you maintained with him against Melinda's advice and wishes?”
“You're going way back,” Gates responded, “but I will say for the over a hundredth time that, yeah, I shouldn't have had dinners with him.”
“Epstein had a way of sexually compromising people is that what Melinda was warning you about?” the 7.30 host pressed Gates further.
“No,” Gates curtly replied. “I had dinner with him and that's all.”
“And that you regret the acquittance?” Ferguson continued.
“That I had dinner with him, yes,” said Gates.
Gates then denied allegations Epstein was once connected to his and ex-wife Melinda Gates’ philanthropic organization the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and that he and the late financier-turned-convicted sex offender never established a professional “relationship.”
“There never was any relationship of any kind,” Gates told Ferguson during his interview Monday night.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gates previously admitted to having “several dinners” with Epstein in the early 2010s in an effort to raise money for the Gates Foundation.
Then, in September 2013, Gates introduced then-wife Melinda to Epstein – at which point Melinda, now 58, expressed to her then-husband that she “did not like” him having meetings with the disgraced financier.
“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no,” Melinda told CBS This Morning host Gayle King after her divorce from Gates in August 2021. “I made that clear to him.”
Melinda also indicated that Gates’ alleged business relationship with Epstein was one of the contributing factors that led to their divorce.
Gates has regularly been grilled about his meetings with Epstein and has consistently regretted the dinners and meetings, calling the meetings a “mistake” and an “error in judgment.”
“At the time, I didn’t realize that by having those meetings it would be seen as giving him credibility,” Gates said after Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges.
“You’re almost saying: ‘I forgive that type of behavior,’ or something,” Gates continued at the time. “So clearly the way it’s seen, I made a huge mistake not understanding that.”