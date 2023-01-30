Your tip
Pamela Anderson Was 'Suffering From TMJ Disorder' After Blowouts With Tommy Lee: Sources

pamela anderson tmj disorder jaw feud tommy lee pp
By:

Jan. 30 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Pamela Anderson was "suffering from TMJ disorder" in the months after her then-husband Tommy Lee was arrested at the couple's California home in February 1998 on charges of felony spousal abuse and child abuse, well-placed sources have alleged.

RadarOnline.com can confirm the child abuse charge was later dropped, and the Mötley Crüe drummer pled no contest in April 1998 before being sentenced to six months in jail.

pamela anderson tmj disorder jaw feud tommy lee
This site can exclusively report that insiders claimed the Playboy model was putting on a brave face while dealing with the aftermath of their dispute.

The tipsters said Anderson was still finding out about the physical damage Lee caused before tests allegedly "showed it was out of alignment, that it was a case of TMJ."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Anderson for comment.

pamela anderson tmj disorder jaw feud tommy lee
TMJ disorders can also cause a clicking sound or grating sensation when you open your mouth or chew, according to Mayo Clinic.

At the time, Lee was taken into custody on suspicion of striking Anderson while she was holding the couple's infant son, Dylan. Authorities said Anderson was left with a bleeding hand, a sore, reddened back, and a broken fingernail.

pam anderson tried to kill stab babysitter
Days later, the Baywatch bombshell filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, marking the second time she moved to end their union.

The first was in November 1996, but they would reconcile.

Anderson later praised Lee for taking responsibility for his wrongdoing and expressing remorse. In recent years, she has long maintained that he was The One.

pamela anderson tmj disorder jaw feud tommy lee
"There was Tommy and then there was nobody else," she told People in 2015. "He was the love of my life. We had a wild and crazy beginning that was too much for both of us."

Anderson echoed that sentiment in her new memoir, Love, Pamela, writing, "My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love."

She said their private sex tape being released was the final straw in their romance, explaining, "It ruined lives, starting with our relationship — and it's unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience."

