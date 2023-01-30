Pamela Anderson Was 'Suffering From TMJ Disorder' After Blowouts With Tommy Lee: Sources

Pamela Anderson was "suffering from TMJ disorder" in the months after her then-husband Tommy Lee was arrested at the couple's California home in February 1998 on charges of felony spousal abuse and child abuse, well-placed sources have alleged.

RadarOnline.com can confirm the child abuse charge was later dropped, and the Mötley Crüe drummer pled no contest in April 1998 before being sentenced to six months in jail.