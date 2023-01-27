Your tip
Battle Of The 'Baywatch' Babes: Inside Pamela Anderson's Behind-The-Scenes Rivalry With Co-Star Donna D'Errico

Jan. 27 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Pamela Anderson's sex life has been a topic of conversation her entire career — but a bitter battle erupted between the ex-Baywatch actress and her former co-star Donna D'Errico when the latter slammed her off-screen rival over the amount of sexual activity Pamela had been involved in.

While Pamela rips the veil off her private life — and the infamous sex tape leak — in her upcoming Netflix documentary, RadarOnline.com has all the details about the war of words between the former Baywatch babes.

"Pam says all the other girls on the show used to say Donna was the dim one," an insider shared about their behind-the-scenes feud. "When Donna walked by, says Pam, they would joke, 'The village has lost its idiot."

"According to Pam, Donna believes that Mount Rushmore is a natural phenomenon and the effects of the wind and rain carve the faces into the rock," the source alleged.

"Pam also says that Donna gets upset during media interviews because the person asking her questions doesn't want to know about Donna — just about what Pam was like on Baywatch."

As for D'Errico, she reportedly questioned Anderson's acting abilities.

"Normally I would say she has no talent," D'Errico allegedly jabbed. "But after seeing her cry over Tommy Lee on Jay Leno's Tonight Show, I'd say they gave the Oscar to the wrong chick."

Pals don't believe the queens of the beach are done squabbling.

"This is all building up to a real battle of the Baywatch babes," said the insider, warning, "If they're ever face to face again, they'll scratch each other's eyes out."

Pamela appears to have had the last laugh, slamming critics and taking control of the narrative by exposing the highs and lows of her career and private life in her own words.

From her sex tape leak to walking into Jack Nicholson's threesome at the Playboy Mansion and revealing details of her own sexual assault, Pamela left no stone unturned in the upcoming documentary.

Pamela, A Love Story airs on Netflix on January 31.

