'Caught His Eye': Pamela Anderson Spills ALL About Walking In On Jack Nicholson's Steamy 'Threesome' At The Playboy Mansion

Anderson described how the Shining star had two beautiful women with him during that run-in, revealing she quickly took notice of the ménage à trois as the trio "were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other."

"I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss," the Baywatch star penned about the experience, revealing it continued from there. "Trying not to look, but I couldn't help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, 'Thanks, dear.'"