'Caught His Eye': Pamela Anderson Spills ALL About Walking In On Jack Nicholson's Steamy 'Threesome' At The Playboy Mansion

Jan. 26 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Pamela Anderson left no stone unturned in her upcoming memoir, sharing never-before-heard stories about her life and years spent in Hollywood.

In one chapter, the famed blonde bombshell recalled stumbling upon actor Jack Nicholson having a threesome in a bathroom at the iconic Playboy Mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned as excerpts from Love, Pamela were published online.

Anderson described how the Shining star had two beautiful women with him during that run-in, revealing she quickly took notice of the ménage à trois as the trio "were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other."

"I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss," the Baywatch star penned about the experience, revealing it continued from there. "Trying not to look, but I couldn't help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, 'Thanks, dear.'"

Anderson smiled as she looked back on that wild night with Variety, explaining that it was "just complete freedom." The model added, "It was full of artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, [and] beautiful women. It was really an experience."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Nicholson for comment.

For her part, Anderson has graced the cover of Playboy more than any other model, having sent sales into overdrive by first posing for their October 1989 issue. At the time, she had not yet become a breakout star from Home Improvement or Baywatch.

Looking ahead, both her memoir and Netflix special will be released on January 31.

In a teaser for the Netflix special, Anderson said her story is about resilience.

"I had to make a career out of the pieces left. But I'm not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations… and survived them," she said.

Anderson also revealed that it's been cathartic reminiscing on her past, explaining in an interview with Howard Stern how her writing process "took its toll" emotionally.

The actress explained that she told her publisher she was only writing the book "if she could tell it herself."

