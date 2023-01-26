Vladimir Putin Caught Wearing High-Heeled Shoes During Photo-Op With Moscow Students

Ukraine’s head of military intelligence, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, claimed in October that Putin uses “at least three body double doppelgängers” to stand in for him when the Russian leader is feeling too sick to appear for public events.

"We know specifically about three people that keep appearing, but how many there are, we don't know,” Budanov said at the time. "They all had plastic surgery to look alike.”

"The one thing that gives them away is their height. It's visible in videos and pictures,” the major general explained. “Also gesturing, body language and earlobes, since they are unique for every person."