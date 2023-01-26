Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Ryan Reynolds
Exclusive

'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout 

ryan reynolds jake gyllenhaal bromance over
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 26 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off.

"It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."

ryan reynolds jake gyllenhaal bromance over
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

But that may have been part of the problem.

"Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then," continued the source. "Friends think it was Jake who stepped away to be is own man."

ryan reynolds jake gyllenhaal bromance over
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Not to mention how their personal lives diverged. Family man Ryan, 46, is expecting his fourth child with wife Blake Lively, while 42-year-old Jake, who's dated everyone in Hollywood from Kirsten Dunst to Reese Witherspoon, is still dragging his feet in popping the question to his model girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu.

"Jake and Ryan have gone their separate ways," added the insider. "It's sad because they used to be so close."

Ryan and Jake's bromance isn't the only one to end in Hollywood.

MORE ON:
Ryan Reynolds
Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds jake gyllenhaal bromance over
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jennifer Lopez put a kibosh on her new husband Ben Affleck's budding friendship with divorcée Tom Brady after his split from supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jennifer's insecurity is off the charts right now," a separate source spilled in December, just months after Bennifer's wedding. "She's never been needier, and if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!"

However, if the boys want to talk about making money, J Lo allegedly won't interfere.

ben brady
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

"She won't stand in the way if they want to do business projects together — with her input — but as far as boys' time in Florida or New York, which is what Ben's proposing, it's a nightmare scenario for Jennifer and she's not going to sand for it," they said.

While pals can't figure out why Ryan and Jake's bromance went south, insiders say it's J Lo who forced the spark to burn out in Affleck's friendship with Brady.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.