‘Things Took A Romantic Turn’: Jennifer Hudson & Common Secretly Dating Months After Portraying On-Screen Lovers In Action-Thriller Movie: Sources
Jennifer Hudson and Common have gone from chums and colleagues to much more, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“They’ve known each other for years," said an insider of the Dreamgirls star, 41, and the rapper (aka Lonnie Lynn), 50, who costar in the upcoming thriller Breathe.
“Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer,” said an insider. “When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the two were spotted over the summer at a romantic dinner in Philly. One witness told Deuxmoi the two were “cozy and flirty” throughout the entire dinner.
"Lot of cuddling and giggling," the tipster said. A photo shared by the outlet showed Hudson and her co-star smiling from ear to ear.
Weeks later, the rapper was seen with the EGOT winner at her annual back-to-school giveaway in Chicago.
Jennifer, who’s been mostly single since her 2017 split from wrestler David Otunga (with whom she shares son David, 13) has downplayed romance rumors about her fellow Grammy winner. “People create their narratives of it…we shot a film together and he played my husband,” she scoffed, adding, “We gotta eat in between that moments.”
Yet in December, months after filming wrapped, the actress was spotted ducking into his car outside the set of her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, in Burbank, California.
“They’ve kept up their communication since shooting the movie,” said the insider. “They get together whenever their schedules allow.”
For now, they’re keeping things light. “Of course, he’s known as a total flirt,” said a source of the I Used To Love H.E.R. singer who split from Tiffany Haddish more than a year ago, “But Jennifer feels there’s no harm in that, and she’s having fun.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Common’s breakup with Haddish ended on bad terms.
A source close to him claimed the relationship ended due to their busy schedules. However, Haddish didn’t agree with the statement and spoke out.
She said,, "I was disappointed. I was very disappointed. I was like 'Oh, okay. 'Cause, that's not what you told me, but okay."