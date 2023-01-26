Aurora Police Department Re-Hires Officer Who Threatened To Unleash Dog On Elijah McClain During Fatal Stop

Matthew Green joined the team again on January 10 as a patrol officer after he voluntarily left the department in 2021, two years after McClain's tragic fatal encounter with Aurora officers.

The police department in Aurora, Colorado, made a controversial decision to re-hire an officer who was involved in the fatal stop of Elijah McClain in 2019. The officer in question had threatened to unleash a police dog on McClain, RadarOnline.com has learned.

McClain, 23, was described as a gentle soul who enjoyed music and animals. The self-taught violinist was known for using his lunch break to play the instrument for kittens at the local animal shelter.

On August 24, 2019, the 23-year-old was walking in Aurora when he was stopped by police after a call was made to emergency services to report an unarmed person who looked "sketchy." At the time, McClain, who was a Black man, was wearing a head covering due to a medical condition that caused poor circulation, particularly in colder weather.

He was also waving his arms around, which his loved ones said was likely him dancing as he listened to music on his walk. McClain was regarded as a pacifist who had no prior arrest or criminal charges.

The stop quickly escalated to violence, as officers tackled McClain to the ground, placed him in a chokehold, and arrested him.