Jennifer Hudson and Common Spotted Together In Chicago Weeks After ‘Flirty’ Date In Philly
Jennifer Hudson and Common appear to be getting extra close with each other weeks after they were seen on a one-on-one date with each other, Radar has learned.
Over the weekend, the 40-year-old EGOT winner was seen in Chicago at her annual back-to-school giveaway. Hudson started the event to honor her late nephew Julian D. King who was a victim of gun violence.
In October 2008, Julian was murdered by the ex-husband of Hudson’s sister. King would have turned 21 on Sunday. Hudson was at the event with her sister Julia who was Julian’s mother.
In photos from the event, Common was seen posing for photos with Hudson with his hand around her.
Last month, the two were seen on an intimate dinner date in Philadelphia. An eyewitness snapped a photo of the two eating at the upscale restaurant, Vedge.
One witness said the two were “cozy and flirty” throughout the entire dinner.
"Lot of cuddling and giggling," the tipster wrote in a note to Deuxmoi. In the photo, Jennifer and Common were staring at each other with big grins on their face.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hudson and Common are currently filming a new futuristic movie titled Breathe which stars Milla Jovovich and Sam Worthington. The costars have not been seen out with them.
Prior to Hudson, Common was linked to comedian Tiffany Haddish starting in August 2020. Sparks flew after the two met on the set of the film The Kitchen.
However, their romance ended after sources close to him said busy schedules interfered.
Haddish didn’t appreciate the remarks and said, "I was disappointed. I was very disappointed. I was like 'Oh, okay. 'Cause, that's not what you told me, but okay."
In December, Tiffany admitted, “I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that's with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I'm fine with it. It's cool.”
Hudson’s last serious relationship was with her ex-husband, David Otunga. The two were married from 2008 to 2017 when she rushed to court for a protective order.
The two eventually settled their issues and kept their drama out of the public eye.
Hudson and Common have yet to comment on the relationship talk.