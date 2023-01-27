Tristan Thompson Purchases $12.5 Million Mansion By Khloé Kardashian's Home As Reconciliation Rumors Swirl
Tristan Thompson has a new place to call home after purchasing a lavish six-bedroom property, RadarOnline.com has learned, and it's a short distance from Khloé Kardashian's abode.
The NBA baller bought the 10,584-square-foot property via his trust account, signing the deed in December 2022, which details his plans for some spiffy renovations.
His new digs come equipped with a home theater, a private gym room, a wine cellar, and a spacious five-car garage. Outside, Thompson can enjoy his private pool and spa, covered patio, garden, and practicing his shots on a private half-basketball court.
Kardashian won't be far as she lives just two miles away in a side-by-side mansion next to momager Kris Jenner.
Jenner dropped $20 million for her mansion, while the former Revenge Body star spent $17 million for her stunning property, both of which are tucked away inside an exclusive gated community in Hidden Hills.
"We are so obsessed and in love with one another that we basically bought two different lots next door to each other," Kardashian dished about their neighboring abodes on The Late Late Show with James Corden in September 2021, revealing her mom's place was a bit further along in the construction process. "Of course, Queen Jenner is going to win, but by just two weeks... we're very neck and neck," she quipped at the time.
It's unknown whether or not Thompson has already moved into his new abode, according to The Sun.
In recent weeks, Thompson has been mourning the loss of his beloved mother, Andrea, who sadly died earlier this month after suffering a heart attack in her Toronto home.
Kardashian rushed to be by his side, also attending the funeral held for Andrea alongside Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian.
"You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother," Jenner wrote in a loving tribute.
Despite rumors that Khloé and Thompson are rekindling their romance, insiders told RadarOnline.com they are not back together, but she wants to be there for him as they continue to cordially co-parent.
"She is only comforting him as they do with anyone they know that's going through a difficult time," an insider exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com. "He is the father of her two children and she will always be supportive of him."