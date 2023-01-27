Tristan Thompson Purchases $12.5 Million Mansion By Khloé Kardashian's Home As Reconciliation Rumors Swirl

His new digs come equipped with a home theater, a private gym room, a wine cellar, and a spacious five-car garage. Outside, Thompson can enjoy his private pool and spa, covered patio, garden, and practicing his shots on a private half-basketball court.

Kardashian won't be far as she lives just two miles away in a side-by-side mansion next to momager Kris Jenner.

Jenner dropped $20 million for her mansion, while the former Revenge Body star spent $17 million for her stunning property, both of which are tucked away inside an exclusive gated community in Hidden Hills.