'New Year, Mean People': Khloé Kardashian SHUTS DOWN Claims She Used Diabetes Medication For Weight Loss Transformation

Jan. 4 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian kicked off the new year by firing back at claims she turned to a controversial diabetes medication to slim down, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Reports have emerged as of late claiming that a number of A-list celebs have used Ozempic to achieve their weight loss goals, leading to speculation the Revenge Body alum was among them.

"The fact that she uses [diabetic] medicine to get this skinny is disturbing," one social media user commented on Tuesday, alleging that Kardashian has utilized the drug semaglutide, sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy, to look the way she does today.

The medications are used for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or who are overweight with a weight-related condition, including high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"Lets not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6 AM to train. Please stop with your assumptions," she wrote to set the record straight.

"I guess new year still means mean people," Kardashian added.

While she was addressing critics, the Hulu personality also responded to comparisons of Taylor Swift after posting photos from her recent shoot with Sorbet magazine.

"Fun fact: I wore clip-on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face," the mom of two shared in her caption.

After some naysayers said her changed appearance was the result of going under the knife, Kardashian took to the comments again to clear the air.

"I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who 'looks up' to me must know I've lost over 60 pounds over the years," she wrote.

"Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion. Unprovoked is the saddest part," the Good American founder continued. "If you are offended or don't like what you see, you simply don't have to say anything."

Kardashian opted to take the high road, concluding with, "I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly."

