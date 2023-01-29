Twitter Critics Slam Zachary Levi For Calling Maker Of COVID Vaccine 'A Danger', 'Admiring' Jordan Peterson
Super powers can't help him out of this one. Zachary Levi is being torn apart on social media after responding to a post suggesting that Pfizer, the company that developed one of the COVID-19 vaccines, could be dangerous.
The incident began after Levi retweeted a post that read, "Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?" with the reply, "Hardcore agree."
"Here I was, actually kind of excited for your movie. But nah. I’m not supporting you now," one wrote, while another added, "Bro are you in some kinda contest with Ezra Miller or something?" referencing the Flash actor's ongoing drama that nearly lost them their job in the DCEU.
As social media users continued to argue on whether Levi was specifically speaking about Pfizer as a Big Pharma company or if he was denying the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine itself, others pointed out that the Chuck star has been known for years for making controversial comments — specifically with his outspoken approval for controversial media commentator Jordan Peterson.
"While everyone is dragging Zachary Levi for this, don't forget he was just one Rogan's show admiring a transphobe & didn't say a word when Rogan misgendered Elliot Page," a third Twitter critic penned alongside a video of an interview with Joe Rogan. "He's scum."
In the snippet, Levi described Peterson as "one of the deepest thinkers" who can "break down human behavior" and revealed that he would trust his opinions because he has "a lot of integrity."
Rogan then mentioned that the embattled psychologist was "kicked off of Twitter," citing that he thought the "number one" reason was that he had deadnamed Page, who came out as trans in 2020 and uses he/they pronouns. While discussing the issue, Rogan also used Page's former name before correcting himself, and then went on to misgender the Juno star.
Former Levi fans quickly jumped ship in the quote tweets, with various versions of "I'm out" and other comments on how disappointed they were.
"I didn’t know he practiced method acting!" another joked. "Dude really jumped into the mind of a 15 year old to play Shazam."